Medevac has been called to a “multiple shooting” near a baseball field in Alexandria Wednesday morning, police say.

Representative Mo Brooks tells CNN that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is among those shot.

Police say the suspect is in custody and Alexandria Fire officials say that there are ” various degrees of injury.”

Alexandria Police say that the shooting happened in the 400 block of East Monroe Avenue.

Police are advising people to stay away from the area.