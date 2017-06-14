Police investigating possible hate crime after racial graffiti found on home

TAGHKANIC, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating disturbing racial profanity found on the side a Taghkanic home.

“They graffitied the whole house,” Fred Iorfida said.

Iorfida says he moved out New York City to start a new life in Taghkanic decades ago but what was supposed to be a peaceful refuge, is now tarnished with hateful graffiti.

“I am trying to build my dream home.”

An emotional moment that he says is personal.

“My girlfriend, she’s African American and has lived here seven years. To write that kind of word on this house isn’t nice.”

One neighbor, too frightened to appear on camera, said “there’s clearly a psychopath in the neighborhood and I’m scared I could be next.”

Another neighbor worries this is related to another incident that occurred in 2015 when Iorfida says his home was burned down.

“I cannot believe that what happened to my friend Freddie was possible around here,” Joseph Macri said. “I can guarantee after this that the house that burned down it was not an accident, it had to be on purpose.”

“What they gonna do next? They gonna burn the house again? They gonna kill me? They gonna kill her? This ain’t right,” Iorfida said.

New York State Police are investigating this as a hate crime. Police say they are looking to see if the fire is related.

“We do have some positive leads that we are following through on,” Scott Hurley said.

Iorfida says he is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who has information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police.