Opening statements begin in trial for man accused of killing Troy City official

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing a local city official.

Joseph Vandenburgh is accused of stabbing William Chamberlain, Troy’s Director of Operations while walking his dog back in December of 2015.

Troy Record Reporter Travis Clark was in court and says prosecutors stated they have DNA evidence and surveillance footage of the defendant entering several stories near the crime scene.

The defense attorney told jurors there was no motive and police had two other suspects including Chamberlain’s son before Vandenburgh became a suspect.