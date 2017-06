ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Senate passes Suzanne’s Law, a measure to increase penalties for crimes on school grounds.

The Assault-Free School Zone was named for Suzanne Lyall from Ballston Spa. She went missing after getting off a bus at UAlbany in 1998 and has never been found.

Her parents have since made it their mission to prevent other families from dealing with that kind of loss.

The bill covers all public and private school and colleges in the state.