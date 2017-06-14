New Amazon Prime TV series to begin filming in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lights, camera, action! Starting Wednesday, filming begins in Saratoga Springs for a magical, live-action fairytale series, out next year on Amazon Prime.

The Amazon original series is called “The Adventures of Snow White and rose Red.”

The series marks an exciting moment both for the Capital Region and the production company. The show is the first big project for Trident Fantasy Films, a film and television production company based in Saratoga Springs.

The show follows the adventures of sisters Snow White and Rose red, as they live in an enchanted forest and encounter other classic fairy tale creatures.

Crews will film near the entrance of Skidmore College, in the gardens behind the Surrey Williamson Inn, and several other locations around Saratoga Springs.

Filming will continue through July. The first season is expected to be released on Amazon Prime Video in early 2018.