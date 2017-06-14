At least one dead, multiple injured in shooting at San Francisco UPS Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – At least one person is dead and multiple people are injured after a shooting at a UPS Center in San Francisco Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at around 9:00 a.m. in the area of 17th and Utah. This location is near a large UPS customer service center.

The gunman has been shot and was taken to a hospital.

Witnesses say they heard several shots and saw people running out the UPS building.

A spokesman for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital said that the hospital has received victims, but he did not know exactly how many or their conditions.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area. Officers are doing a search of the area.

They are asking people in the area to shelter in place until further notice.

The SB and NB I-280 Mariposa off-ramp is closed. Streets in the area are also closed.

Statement from UPS:

UPS confirms there was an incident involving employees within the company’s facility in San Francisco earlier this morning. Local law enforcement have control of the facility and are conducting an investigation. The company is cooperating with law enforcement. We cannot provide information as to the identity of persons involved at this time, pending the police investigation.