Hudson mayoral candidate accused of sexual assault arrested

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man running for mayor in Hudson is being accused of sexual assault.

Police say he was out collecting petition signatures for his candidacy when the alleged incident happened.

Police have been investigating this claim since last week and say on Tuesday they issued a warrant and arrested 53-year-old Earl Swanigan.

Police say Swanigan was circulating a designating a petition and trying to get signatures on that petition to run for mayor of Hudson.

The victim reported that on June 6, Swanigan came into her home uninvited through an unlocked door and after telling her he was asking for signatures, made unwanted contact, and forcibly touched her.

The Hudson Police Department along with the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office launched an investigation and arrested Swanigan on Tuesday. He’s facing charges of forcible touching and criminal trespassing both misdemeanors.

Swanigan was arraigned and released but a judge did issue a temporary order of protection for the victim.

Swanigan is expected in court again on Thursday.