Celebrating Flag Day and the U.S. Army’s 242nd birthday

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) –The United States Army is celebrating its 242nd birthday on Wednesday and local law enforcement agencies are getting in on the Flag Day celebration.

Flag Day is a day for all Americans to recognize the service of men and women in the armed forces.

The day commemorates the adoption of the U.S. flag on June 14, 1777 by resolution of the Second Continental Congress.

Most people celebrate Flag Day by flying the red, white and blue in front of their homes and businesses, or maybe on their cars too.

Many local communities hold parades and special ceremonies to show people how to properly care for the flag.

Flag Day is also the U.S. Army’s 242nd birthday. On this day in 1775 Congress adopted “the American Continental Army.”

