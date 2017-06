ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A business owner accused of tricking local companies into believing he’s a registered architect has pleaded guilty.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced the felony charges against Paul Newman, President of Cohesion Studios in Operation Vandelay Industries.

Newman pleaded guilty to defrauding business owners in Albany, Rensselaer and Saratoga Counties, using a license number he found online.

He faces up to seven years in prison plus restitution.