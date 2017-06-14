Broadalbin community pushes for beach plagued with trash to reopen

BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A former town beach on Great Sacandaga Lake is having issues with trespassing and trash.

The former Broadalbin Town Beach was closed when it got too expensive to maintain but that’s not stopping beachgoers and the trash they leave behind.

“Garbage just piled everywhere, beer cans, clothes,” Volunteer Brandon Sikora said. “We used to have sand, it was maintained, and there wasn’t the erosion problem we have now.”

Lifeguards and keeping it up got too expensive, so the beach was closed for swimmers but that’s not stopping them from still coming.

“We don’t want it to not be used but we got to have some enforcement where people can come here and not worry about people coming here and see what they don’t want to see.”

A day after Sikora picked everything up, there were cigarettes strewn across the sand and a half empty bottle cast aside.

“Obviously very frustrating, I kind of knew it was going to happen just from doing it over the years.”

Even worse, Sikora says he found used needles.

“But they were actually stuck into that sign over there in the wood which made me happier than them lying here.”

That DEC sign clearly states the beach is for boat access and fishing only.

“Every time I come here there’s always broken bottles, plastic laying around it’s kind of sad,” Antonio Lignelli, fisherman, said.

The town taking back the beach could be a solution that would likely come with a tax hike.

The town supervisor is on vacation and wasn’t available for comment.

The DEC says it is investigating the matter.

Sikora says it just makes sense that the beach be cared for and enjoyed. He says he’ll continue to clean up the beach as best he can, but hopes the community can band together to bring it back to what it once was.