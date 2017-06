Scooter and Mr. Nibs – 2 ½ year old guinea pigs…

Hello, we’re Scooter and Mr. Nibbs. We’re two brothers who came to BHS when our people couldn’t care for us anymore.

We like being around people – and others animals too – but we’re a little scared of being picked up by strangers. We like to play together and snuggle!

Will you be our new family? We really want a forever home. Come meet us and ask about our buddy program!

Berkshire Humane Society (413) 447-7878