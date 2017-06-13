Woman denies misleading police in Berkshire County disappearance case

Related Coverage Former girlfriend of missing Berkshire County woman’s husband charged

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The ex-girlfriend of a man suspected of killing his wife in Berkshire County has pleaded not guilty to lying to police.

Joanne Ringer has been missing from Pittsfield since early March. Her car was found abandoned in Easthampton but her body was never found and she’s presumed dead.

Laura Reilly was arraigned Monday on three counts of misleading police investigating her disappearance.

She’s the ex-girlfriend of Ringer’s husband Charles Reidy.

He was the lone suspect in her death and died of an apparent suicide April 7th.