SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police are investigating an early morning stabbing that sent one woman to the hospital.

Police say a woman in her 40s was stabbed in the stomach around 3:15 a.m Tuesday. She was taken to Albany Med where she is expected to survive.

According to police, the victim says she was stabbed on Green Street near the bridge, but police found her near the Stewart’s on Erie Boulevard.

News10 ABC will continue to bring you the latest details as they are available.