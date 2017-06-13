Pro-Trump yearbook photos altered

WALL, N.J. (CNN) – A school district in New Jersey has suspended a teacher after yearbook photos of two high school students were reportedly altered to remove President Donald Trump’s name on their clothing.

“It sickens us,” Wall Township Superintendent Cheryl Dyer said.

Dyer calls the allegations of yearbook censoring “troubling.”

“If the attire was altered in some way to silence that viewpoint that is very problematic, it’s certainly not something that we would condone.”

The Wall Township School Board opened an investigation and suspended yearbook advisor and technology teacher Susan Parsons.

At least three students came forward with allegations of censorship. Grant Berardo says his shirt was photo-shopped.

Freshman Montana Debrovich-Fago says a Donald Trump quote was omitted. Her brother Wyatt’s shirt also cropped and photo-shopped.

Wyatt spoke with Fox and Friends about the alleged censorship.

“So when you put all of these stories together there’s definitely something going on. There’s a deliberative attempt to censor and to silence someone’s freedom of speech,” Berardo said.

Dyer says the district encourages students to express their opinions in respectful dialogue.

“Unprecedented that someone would photo-shop a reference either to a political candidate at the time or the current President of the United States.”

Berardo’s father, who met with the superintendent, he called the meeting encouraging and supports the districts’ actions.

For possible solutions, the district could issue new yearbooks-but that would be on the taxpayer’s expense.