Police arrest healthcare worker accused of sex crime

Web Staff Published: Updated:

ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a health care worker accused of a sex crime.

Police say Richard Gonzalez Medina, 25, of Schenectady, had non-consensual oral sexual contact with a client at the Washington Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Argyle.

The victim reported the incident to staff who then immediately contacted New York State Police.

Medina, who was an employee at the center, was charged with third-degree criminal sex act. He was arraigned and remanded to Washington County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact police at (518)-692-3015 or (518)-583-7000.

