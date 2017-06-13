NY DOT Engineer-In-Charge accused of stealing thousands worth of equipment, services

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A New York State Department of Transportation Engineer-In-Charge accused of stealing nearly $10,000 worth of power equipment and services belonging to the state was arrested.

According to the Inspector General, Jerome Lauzon, 42, of Ganesvoort, used the equipment that was paid for by the state for a road project for his personal use.

He was charged with third-degree grand larceny, first-degree falsifying business records, and official misconduct.

Lauzon was accused of using his position between 2012 and the summer of 2014 to have a construction company purchase numerous items for his personal use including a laptop computer, computer equipment, snow-blower, lawn mower, pressure washer, paint sprayer, car repairs worth $9,692.64.

The company was then reimbursed by the state for the equipment as if they were part of the highway rehabilitation project in Washington County.

“This defendant brazenly disregarded his commitment to public service and abused his government role to enrich himself and equip his home with thousands of dollars in computer and power equipment that taxpayers ultimately paid for,” said Inspector General Leahy Scott. “I will relentlessly pursue anyone who so shamelessly abdicates their responsibility to the public trust.”

Lauzon was arraigned and was released pending further court action.

The investigation is ongoing.