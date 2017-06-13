NASA releasing colorful vapors into the night sky

Credit: NASA

DUCK, N.C. (WCMH) — NASA announced it will be releasing blue-green and red vapor into the night sky to form artificial clouds.

The artificial clouds will allow scientists to visually track particle motions in space and if you live along the mid-Atlantic coastline (New York to North Carolina) you might be able to see the colorful display.

NASA also noted that the clouds are not harmful to people, animals or the environment.

The scheduled launch of the vapors will take place between 9:04 and 9:19pm, Tuesday, after it was postponed from an original launch, Monday night.

