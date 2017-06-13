Motorcycle accident causes major morning backups on I-787

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A motorcycle accident on I-787 caused major backups Tuesday morning.

NYS 511 says the accident occurred at 7:05 a.m. Monday on I-787 Southbound at Exit 5 in the Town of Menands.

#BREAKING #518traffic State police are responding to a crash involving a motorcycle at exit 5 southbound on 787. Traffic backed up to exit 8 pic.twitter.com/ZefIkZ0H1t — Samantha DiMascio (@SDiMascioWTEN) June 13, 2017

Traffic was backed up for miles, all the way to exits 8 and 9.

The left and center lanes were closed near the accident, but the accident has since been cleared, and the lanes reopened.

State police responded to the scene of the crash.

No word on the condition of the victim at this time.

News10 will continue to bring you the latest details on this story.