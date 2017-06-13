Memorial ransacked, looted by thieves in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A memorial garden in honor of a local woman lost to suicide is being looted by thieves.

“We wanted something physical and tangible and to honestly work through our grief,” Nancy Sciocchetti said.

It’s a garden that grew from of blood sweat and many tears.

“We had her cremated, so this is where we come to be with her.”

The Maria Sciocchetti Memorial Garden sits in Garnsey Park along Route 146 in Redford with the town of Clifton Park.

“All the stones the trees the rocks were contributed from people who loved my sister and wanted to do it in her memory.”

The quiet spot for reflection donated by Maria’s family to her hometown as a way to celebrate the architect and master gardener’s love of the outdoors and her love of reading.

A miniature replica of Maria’s own home with her dog in the window offers a small library for book lovers.

“Makes us very proud and we did it all ourselves. We didn’t know anything about suicide until this happened and now I feel we know too much.”

Sciocchetti says it’s been a two year struggle to emerge from the grief.

Now a series of thefts at her sister’s memorial has brought back the pain.

“First, the trees and when we noticed the trees were gone. Days later we noticed the monkey statue was gone.”

Who would ransack a memorial? And do it in such a meticulous way and covering up their tracks so well?

“It’s very hurtful. There’s no way these items hold the same meaning for the person who took them. We just want them back.”

Nancy says she’s contacted the police and the town. Because it technically belongs to the town it’s up to them to pursue anything further.