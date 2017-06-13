Live demonstrations of skill trades held at NY Capitol

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Have you ever wondered how your local hospital or school is built, brick by brick or what goes into setting a cement wall?

Down at the Capitol, skill trades offered live demonstrations on Tuesday.

It’s not a lost art yet, but a skill that many people don’t know about and one.

This four-year apprentice hopes to change.

“What we have to do as unions is to keep our youth, keep them acclimated with the trade, because there is a generation gap and the more we can get them young, it pays off for the older guys in the long run and we keep it going,” Curtis Monroe, Union Bricklayer, said.

Unions from all across the state showed up to talk about bricklaying, blocks and stone work.