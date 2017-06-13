Downtown is Pawsome sculpture installation taking place on Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The official installation of the first 10 sculptures for the Downtown is Pawsome placemaking exhibit is taking place on Wednesday.

The public art exhibit will feature 20 three-foot-tall sculptures based on Albany’s famous canine resident and local landmark Nipper the Dog will be on display through May 2018.

More information, including walking tour maps, will be available on the BID’s website at downtownalbany.org/downtownispawsome on Friday, June 16th.