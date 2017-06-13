Downtown is Pawsome sculpture installation taking place on Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The official installation of the first 10 sculptures for the Downtown is Pawsome placemaking exhibit is taking place on Wednesday.
The public art exhibit will feature 20 three-foot-tall sculptures based on Albany’s famous canine resident and local landmark Nipper the Dog will be on display through May 2018.
|Sculpture Name
|Artist
|Location
|“Een grote delft blauwe doggo”
|Jessica Mansmith
|Albany Heritage Area Visitors Center |
25 Quackenbush Square
|“Second Chances”
|Bob Anderson
|Wallenburg Park entrance | N. Pearl between Clinton Avenue & Orange Street
|“Mark”
|Sarah Bassett & Hannah McGrath
|Tricentennial Park | Broadway between Steuben & Columbia Streets
|“Scooby Doodle”
|Upside Collective
|Hudson River Way Pedestrian Bridge | Broadway & Maiden Lane
|“Steampunk Nipper”
|Elaine Wilson
|80 State Street
|“Bright Side”
|Melanie Lucia Clarke
|Albany Capital Center | Eagle & Howard Streets
|“Almos”
|Diane Cubit
|S. Pearl & Howard Streets
|“City Lines”
|Mitchell Biernacki
|Broadway, between Beaver Street & Hudson Avenue
|“New Neighbor Ned”
|Tim Fealey
|Madison Avenue, between Grand Street & Trinity Place
|“Tulip Festival”
|Myers Middle School
|Albany Coliseum | 153 S. Pearl Street
More information, including walking tour maps, will be available on the BID’s website at downtownalbany.org/downtownispawsome on Friday, June 16th.