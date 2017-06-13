Day with Police becomes kid’s dream come true

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local kid who dreams big got the treat of a lifetime on Tuesday.

It’s not just another day of playing cops and robbers for six-year-old Connor Mayette.

He spent the day with Schenectady Police taking a walk in their boots and for a kid who spends all of his time thinking about being on the SWAT team, his mom says he couldn’t be happier.

“It’s a dream come true for him and the Schenectady Police Department, I cannot thank them enough. The welcoming that we got when he came in, he was like a superstar. He’s probably not gonna be able to sleep tonight, he’s probably gonna sleep with his police uniform on.”

The Schenectady Police Department says they’re excited to have another candidate for the future.

