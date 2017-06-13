ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Big changes are coming to Common Core testing.

The State Board of Regents announced that the tests for third through 8th graders will now be reduced from three to two days for annual math and English exams.

The New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) say it’s a smart move.

Cuts coming to Common Core and it’s a move many teachers say should have happened a long time ago.

“This is something we advocated for New York should only test for the amount of time that is absolutely necessary and not a minute more and not a question more,” Karl Korn, NYSUT Spokesperson, said.

Korn says reducing exams stems from growing criticism of tougher testing.

“A third grader should not have to sit for three days of standardized testing that’s more days than what law students sit for the bar exam.”

He believes it’s just the first step in the right direction.

“There’s still a lot more worn to be done we want to further reduce the amount of testing that students are subjected to if that’s possible and we want to make sure that the Regents reset the benchmarks.”

The change affects students grades three through eight in English and math and will be implemented next spring.

Previous changes to Common Core appeared to lower the number of students who opted out for the exams last spring, and the state continues to make revisions.

Korn says it’s beneficial for teachers and students alike.

“I think if you ask any teacher teachers know what’s happening in the classroom they don’t need three days of standardized testing to know which student might need extra help and which student is thriving. They know those kids they’ve been with those kids all year.”

“Teaching and learning is what’s most important.”

The Board of Regents plans on even more changes when it meets in July but those reforms could take until 2020.