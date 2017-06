WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Wilton Inn shut down for weeks due to serious health and safety risks was given the green light on Tuesday to partially reopen.

A building inspector tells us the Crest Inn and Suites’ main hotel has been cleared.

It’s cottages and cabins are still shut down.

The town is waiting on reports from the health and codes departments.

This isn’t the first time the business has had issues. Paperwork dating back 10 years shows the owners have been hit with violations in the past.