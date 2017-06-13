Arkansas police officer slain; search ongoing for suspect

By Published:

NEWPORT, Ark. (AP) – A police officer has been shot and killed in a small northeastern Arkansas town, and a manhunt is underway for the suspect.

The shooting was reported about 7:30 p.m. Monday in Newport, about 90 miles northeast of Little Rock.

According to an Arkansas State Police statement, 41-year-old Newport police Lt. Patrick Weatherford died shortly afterward at an area hospital.

State Police say Weatherford was a 15-year department veteran.

Arkansas State Police have taken the lead in the investigation. No other information was immediately available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s