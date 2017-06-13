6/13 Pet Connection: Buster

Buster

• Hound mix,

• male,

• 6 year old,

• ~90 lbs

Buster is a big boy, but that means he has that much more love to share!

Though he weighs 90 lbs, Buster is still very manageable and walks well on a leash. He loves to run and play when he’s outside though and has no concept of traffic, so a yard with a fence would be best for him.

Whether he’s sleeping next to you on the couch, or playing with his toys, Buster is a fantastic companion. At 6 years old, Buster still likes to play and run around, but is very calm and perfectly content taking a nap when you make dinner and do your work around the house.

He is completely house trained and does great while you’re away during the day. He gets along nicely with other dogs he meets and has done well with kids he’s met, though they should probably be sturdy given his size.

Buster is a sweet and loving boy that is looking for a home to call his own.

Peppertree Rescue 518-435-7425