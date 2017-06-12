Sources: Sex sting bust nets local school bus driver, Glens Falls radio personality, among many others

(NEWS10) — At least 10 people were arrested in a sex sting bust based in Warren Co, law enforcement sources say.

The multi-agency sting was headed up by the FBI, with assistance from the Warren Co Sheriff’s Office and NYSP. It began Wednesday and wrapped up Friday with several arrests made.

Law enforcement sources say the list of those arrested contains Glens Falls radio personality Tim Celeste of 101.7FM. A Mechanicville school bus driver named Frank Gunther as well as a corrections officer from downstate.

The same sources say all the men thought they were meeting up with an underage person for the purpose of having sex.

All have been arraigned. Most of the defendants are facing 2nd degree criminal sex act, a felony.

The Mechanicville superintendent of schools was not immediately available to ask about Gunther’s employment status and his history with the district.

News10 ABC reached out to Tim Celelete’s General Manager, who said he could not comment on the radio personality’s future with the station.

For updates on this story stay tuned to News10 ABC- On Air, Twitter & Facebook