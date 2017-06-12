Opening statements given in triple murder re-trial

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Opening statements began Monday in the murder retrial of Matthew Slocum, the man accused of killing his family in 2011 and lighting their home on fire.

Opening statements wrapped up just before noon. A jury heard evidence in the murder case against Slocum.

Slocum’s original conviction was overturned on a technicality. He is accused of killing his mother, stepfather, and stepbrother, and then lighting the Whitecreek home on fire in 2011.

During opening statements, the prosecution told the jury that Slocum shot his mother, stepfather, and stepbrother in the head with a shotgun, covered them in blankets, and then lit the home on fire.

The prosecution says Slocum kidnapped his girlfriend and their son and pawned his mother’s wedding ring on their way to New Hampshire where he was later arrested.

The defense presented the jury with a very different story. The defense claims that Slocum’s then girlfriend Loretta Colegrove committed the murders.

The defense says Colegrove had a severe drug and alcohol problem and was angry and violent.

So far, three witnesses have been called.

News10 ABC will continue to bring you updates as the trial continues.