Officials: Warren County man set house on fire with family members inside

STONY CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Stony Creek man has been charged with intentionally setting his home on fire while several other family members were inside on Saturday.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire at a home on Warrensburg Road in the Town of Stony Creek at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

After an investigation officials say they were able to determine that 41-year-old Jules Watkins deliberately set the house on fire. Officials say Watkins admitted to lighting a roll of paper towels on fire and placing it under his bed with the intention of burning the house down.

The Sheriff’s Office says Watkins then left the house, knowing that three other family members were still inside.

Luckily, firefighters were able to contain the fire to the bedroom and the family was not displaced.

Watkins has been charged with 2nd-degree arson, a felony. He was arraigned in Stony Creek Court on Sunday and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility without bail.

Protection orders have been issued on behalf of the other members of the household.