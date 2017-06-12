Dozens left without running water for four days at Cambridge trailer park

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was another day of smoldering heat and no running water for dozens of families in a privately-owned trailer park in Cambridge.

Families at Scenic Mountain Estates said they were left to fend for themselves until the village stepped in to help. On Monday, crews were working to find and fix a massive leak, but the families were wondering why the work didn’t begin when the trailer park’s manager turned off their water.

“I went to take a shower Friday morning, and all of a sudden, where’s the water?” Eugene McNair said. “It sucks!”

The park manager turned the water off on Friday when crews discovered a massive leak that was losing 140 gallons of water per minute. Families said they were left in the dark.

“So the response was to shut everything down and leave 60 homes without any water for a whole weekend,” Louise Fairbanks said.

Concerns and suspicions about the park’s infrastructure began long before the weekend, but issues brought to the manager and owners seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

Cambridge trailer park w/out water since Friday morning with no end in sight as crews work to find the many leaks watch #NEWS10 @ 430 pic.twitter.com/zRN62Y6CS7 — Jeff Hunter (@newsjeffhh) June 12, 2017

“In April, Sen. Little had a meeting here about trailer park infrastructures, and I warned the owners and managers then that if these problems are not addressed, there is an emergency coming,” Village Mayor Carman Bogle said. “And here we are in June and it happened.”

Water tanks never came until the village stepped in – despite the trailer park being privately owned. Cambridge-Greenwich police brought in water for drinking and sanitation.

“We’re concerned about the residents there,” Police Chief George Bell said. “We did the best we could. We reacted Friday night.”

The mayor said the call for help should have come from the park’s manager, who declined to go on camera.

“The owner most definitely should have reached out to us and said, ‘Hey, we’re looking at four days with no water. Is there a possibility that you guys could help us out?’” Bogle said. “But that never happened, and to me, that’s unacceptable.”

The New York State Department of Health is monitoring the situation to ensure the owners and manager are compliant and that all the residents have access to water.

The problem, however, may not be fixed until later in the week.