Albany nightclub remembers Pulse shooting victims one year later

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One year after the shooting inside an Orlando nightclub, communities across the country mourned for the victims.

It was a shooting spree that rocked the country. On June 12, 2016, 49 people were killed at Pulse nightclub. A year later, they have not been forgotten.

Lance Rider is the owner of Rocks Nightclub on Central Avenue in Albany. He remembered hearing the news of the shooting.

“A year ago, all that I knew is that I wanted to be here,” he said. “I wanted to be around the people I thought might be affected.”

On Monday, he invited members of the community to stand with him and honor the victims. They lit candles and shared their thoughts.

“By getting together and being able to remember them, it’s making us stronger,” Rider said.

People now lighting candles outside of Rocks. Many of them new victims in Orlando. Today they stand united. pic.twitter.com/AjBZYVWxrS — Andrew Banas (@AndrewWTEN) June 12, 2017

Among those in attendance was Scott Prividera, who also helped organize the event.

“All we want is acceptance in this world,” he said.

He also remembered how he felt last year as the news unfolded.

“We’re a community here, and we’re a community that is constantly under attack,” Prividera said.

But on Monday, he and those in attendance were looking towards the future with hopeful eyes.

“We are all in this together, and it is an emotional strength for all of us,” Rider said.

“Love will always overcome hate,” Prividera said.

Rider said he plans to continue to honor the victims in the future.