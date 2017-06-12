6/12 Pet Connection: Blue

Blue 8 year old DSH grey tiger.

Hi Guys, name is blue and I came to the shelter after my owner who loved me very much was moving and didn’t allow cats. Not to toot my own horn, but I’m a pretty awesome cat.

I’m just very well rounded, I’ve been around cats and other dogs, so new siblings would be great! I never lived with kids, but I have been doing well when I socialize well with them here. The shelter feels all cats really should be indoor cats, me especially since I was declawed when I was younger.

Berkshire Humane Society (413) 447-7878