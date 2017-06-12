3 local cities receive funding to revitalize zombie properties

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three cities in the Capital Region are getting part of a $10 million grant to help clean up problem homes and buildings.

Albany, Saratoga Springs, and Schenectady are among the 18 cities and towns across the state getting money from the two-year project.

The communities will use the Cities Rise funding to transform vacant or poorly maintained properties that have become eyesores, commonly known as zombie properties.

Funding comes from settlements reached with banks, which New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said contributed to the housing crisis.