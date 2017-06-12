2 Fulton Co. men accused of attempting to prey on minors

FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two Fulton County men are facing charges after they were accused of preying on minors.

Christopher Wilcox, 49, of Gloversville, was charged with Attempted Rape in the Second Degree. Police said he was negotiating a setup with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl. He was actually talking to a member of the New York State Police.

NYSP also arrested Thomas Gordon, 59, of Fonda.

Police said he thought he was communicating with a 14-year-old boy with an electronic device, but he was also actually talking to an officer. He was charged with Attempted Criminal Sexual Act in the Second Degree.

Both arrests took place on June 6 during a joint operation.