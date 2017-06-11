Sheriff’s Office: 23-year-old Fort Edward man in serious condition after hit-and-run

KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 23-year-old Fort Edward man remains in the hospital in serious condition after he was found unconscious in a ditch after a hit and run accident in the Town of Kingsbury Saturday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Vaughn Decota was found unconscious in a ditch on the side of State Route 196 near the intersection with Crowley Road around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

He was airlifted to Albany Med where he remains in serious condition with multiple internal injuries and broken bones.

Officials say their preliminary investigation determined that a vehicle had hit Decota and left the scene.

Police say investigators have located the responsible vehicle and have interviewed the driver. The accident remains under investigation.