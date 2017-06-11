Price Chopper, including Market 32 recall chicken cutlets

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Price Chopper and their Market 32 supermarket division have issued a voluntary manufacturer recall for Breaded Italian Chicken Cutlets made by Gourmet Boutique.

If this product was purchased between February 6th and June 9th, 2017 in the prepared foods case in the deli department with a scale code of 22609-70000 you are advised not to consume.

Gourmet Boutique recalled this product because they breading contains milk, which is an allergen that was not written within the ingredients.

If you do not have a milk allergy you aren’t considered to be at risk, but any customers who purchased the chicken can return it to a Price Chopper or Market 32 for a full refund.

Some customers have already been contacted by the company’s SoundBite notification system and those with an AdvantEdge (loyalty) cards from Price Chopper may also have been contacted as well via alerts.

For more information, go to www.gourmetboutique.com or call 718-997-1200.