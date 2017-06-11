Ohio highway car crash, claims the lives of two Capital Region children

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO (NEWS10) – A family confirms two children from our area were killed in a horrific car crash in Ohio, Saturday morning.

Three others were injured and their names will be released when they are confirmed.

The Capital Region is mourning after two young girls were killed in a car crash hundreds of miles away.

They were half-sisters, always attached at the hip.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said it happened just before 4:30 Saturday morning in Strongsville, about 20 miles from Cleveland.

A Subaru with two adults and three children was traveling on the state turnpike when a deer ran in the roadway.

The car swerved to miss the deer but still ended up hitting it.

A white semi-truck then struck the car in the rear.

Two of the children in the car died, the three other passengers have non-life-threatening injuries at this time.

The driver of the semi wasn’t hurt.

Nick Thatcher of Fort Edward says his 7-year-old daughter, Payton, along with her half-sister, 13-year-old, Tiarra Couture were both killed in the crash.

Their mother, Nichole Underwood, grandmother, Bonnie Underwood and half-brother, Carter were the passengers injured.

Thatcher says all those in the car are from the Warren and Washington county areas.

He’s devastated about what happened.

“It hurts to know that they went but in a sense it’s a good feeling to know that they went together,” Thatcher said.

Police are still investigating the crash.

A website has been set up to assist the families with their funeral cost: https://www.gofundme.com/p5durr-help-with-funeral-cost