ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police confirm they’re investigating people tossing objects off a bridge over Interstate 787 Saturday night near Exit 2 in Albany.

A viewer sent us this photo of their car, stating that it was hit by one of the flying objects.

You can see significant damage to the sunroof. The viewer also said that the objects damaged the hood and windshield.

Police not saying at this point if anyone was hurt or if they’ve made any arrests.