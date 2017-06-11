NFL Hall of Famers visit Ronald McDonald House of Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s nothing more devastating than when something tragic happens to a child or children and being there for a family in need is something special.

Sunday afternoon, seven NFL Hall of Fame players visited with past and present families of the Ronald McDonald House of Albany.

The guys were in town for the weekend in support of the 7th Hall of Fame Golf Classic at Mohawk Golf Club this Monday. On Sunday, met parents and kids and signed autographs for all.

Kellen Winslow, 1995 Hall of Famer and former San Diego Charger, says the reputation of the organization speaks for itself and he’s glad to be able to help in any way he can.

“It’s humbling for me to be here and to think that we may be able to brighten up their day just for a moment. Being able to provide a home for families when there’s an illness in the family, of this magnitude, it’s hard to describe what it means to the families,” Winslow said.

“They’re awesome. They’re just normal people and they treat your kids the same way,” said Shannon Castro, event attendee.

“It’s kind of cool to meet all the football players and how you get the experience to do it,” said Skyler Castro.

This is the ninth year the Ronald McDonald House of Albany has welcomed NFL Hall of Famers to its facilities.