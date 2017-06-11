Americade volunteer from Kentucky reported missing from Lake George

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man from Kentucky reported missing from Lake George.

Officials say 69-year-old Robert Vanderhoof, who goes by “Mike”, is from Kentucky and was in town volunteering at the Americade festival in Lake George.

He was last seen at the Ledgeview Camp Ground on State Route 149 in Lake George on Wednesday.

Police believe Vanderhoof may be driving a red 2016 Honda African Twin on/off road enduro motorcycle with saddlebags attached and a Kentucky license plate. He is 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, and has gray hair and glasses.

Anyone with any information on Vanderhoof’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or State Police at 518-583-7000.