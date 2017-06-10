Saratoga hosts Flag Day parade

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Broadway was shut down Saturday afternoon for a Flag Day parade.

This year’s procession marks the 50th for the Saratoga Flag Day parade, hosted by the Saratoga-Wilton Elks Lodge.

The march was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the New York State Police and featured special appearances by multiple local bands.

The parade stepped off from North Broadway and continued to Congress Park. Different people came out to celebrate for different reasons.

The best part, admission was free!