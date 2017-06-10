Saratoga Flag Day parade road closures

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A number of road closures will be in effect Saturday for the annual Flag Day parade.

Date: Saturday, June 10th

Time: 12 Noon – 2pm

Location : Broadway (Start= North Broadway / Finish= Congress Park)

Broadway will be closed to all motor vehicle traffic from the intersection of Broadway/ Arterial Rt 50 (CV Whitney Highway)/ Van Dam St to the intersection of Broadway/ Circular St. All streets intersecting with Broadway, in this area, will be closed approximately 1 block prior to reaching Broadway. The intersection of Broadway/ Arterial Rt 50 / Van Dam St will experience significant traffic delays during the parade.

In addition – the staging area for the parade participants will be North Broadway (and the side streets along North Broadway to include: Rock St, N. Circular St,, First St, Second St).

Street Closures are as follows:

North Broadway (closed from Arterial Rt 50 to East Ave/Third St)

East Ave/Third St intersection will be open to eastbound/westbound traffic (No turns onto North Broadway allowed)

Arterial Rt 50 (southbound) will be reduced to one lane and traffic will be diverted to Van Dam St when there are division breaks in the parade

Van Dam St (eastbound) will be open to allow traffic to proceed to the Arterial Rt 50 when there are division breaks in the parade (No turns onto Broadway allowed)

Ellsworth Jones Pl at Broadway- closed to all traffic

Walton St at Broadway – closed to all traffic

Lake Ave at Broadway – traffic will only be allowed to travel westbound when there are division breaks in the parade- otherwise all traffic will be stopped while parade is in progress (No turns onto Broadway allowed)

Church St at Broadway – traffic will only be allowed to travel eastbound when there are division breaks in the parade – otherwise all traffic will be stopped while parade is in progress (No turns onto Broadway allowed)

Division St (Broadway to Woodlawn Ave)– closed to all traffic

Washington St (Broadway to Federal St) closed to all traffic – eastbound traffic to be sent to Federal St

Spring St (Broadway to Putnam St) -closed to all traffic

Congress Ave (Broadway to Hamilton St) – closed to all traffic

Broadway (Circular St to Congress Ave) – closed to all traffic – northbound South Broadway traffic will be diverted to Circular St

* Bus Stops along Broadway (including the Bus Stop in front of Congress Park will NOT be accessible during the parade)