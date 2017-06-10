UPDATE: Missing New Baltimore woman confirmed dead in Greenville area

GREENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A search has completed for a 66-year-old woman after her car was found abandoned at a grocery store.

NY State Police out of Catskill said Marcia Eckl of New Baltimore was last seen walking into Tops Market on Route 32 on June 6th in Greenville.

She was wearing blue jeans and a light blue sweatshirt. Eckl had short brown hair and was about 5 feet four inches tall.

On Sunday, NEWS10 ABC learned that Marcia Eckl, the New Baltimore 66-year old missing woman has been found dead.

NYS Police said she was found along Basic Creek in Greenville.

They believe she was walking along the creek when she died and that there was no foul play.

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.