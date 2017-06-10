Missing woman in New Baltimore, NYS Police searching

GREENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A search is underway for a 66-year-old woman after her car was found abandoned at a grocery store.

NY State Police out of Catskill say Marcia Eckl of New Baltimore was last seen walking into Tops Market on Route 32 on June 6th in Greenville.

She hasn’t been seen since. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue sweatshirt.

Eckl has short brown hair and is about 5 feet four inches tall.

If you have any information you are asked to call state police immediately: 518-622-8600.