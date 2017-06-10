Million Dollar Beach in Lake George closed again, to reopen soon

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People weren’t able to go to a popular beach today after the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) closed it due to high bacteria levels in the water.

This isn’t the first time the beach has faced this kind of issue.

Once again Million Dollar Beach is closed.

It’s not because of Americade, but the bacteria problems the beach had last year just won’t go away.

The state DEC closed Llake George beach, also known as Million Dollar Beach Saturday after water samples taken Tuesday showed levels of E. Coli higher than the state Department of Health guidelines.

The agency says recent rainfall could have caused the problem.

But, it’s trying to track down the actual source or sources to prevent future contamination.

It’s not a new issue for the beach — closed last summer more than once due to high bacteria levels.

The DEC determined it came from human waste.

Since May 27th, Million Dollar Beach was only opened for swimming on Saturdays and Sundays.

It’s scheduled to open for swimming seven days a week starting June 17th.

The DEC has announced they’ll be reopening Million Dollar Beach on Sunday, June 11th.

The agency says results from water samples taken yesterday showed E. Coli levels below the state Department of Health guidelines.

It also plans to do testing on a daily basis to ensure the area is safe for swimming.