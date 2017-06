ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A special event is happening at a local hot spot tomorrow for families that have been impacted by autism.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara (NY-111,D) is hosting autism day at the Via Aquarium in Rotterdam this Sunday.

Those with autism and their families can enjoy the aquarium, free of charge and the facility will be adjusted to be more sensory friendly.

Autism Day at the aquarium starts at 10 a.m.

You have to register in advance on Assemblyman Santabarbara’s website.