Americade brings riders from all over the globe

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tens of thousands of people came from all over the globe to go full throttle at Americade, Saturday in Lake George.

This is their last chance to tour the Adirondack Region as the event comes to a close

They come from near and far, but they all have one thing in common.

It’s like freedom. You get all the stress of life, you get on the bike and you don’t think about anything,” said rider, Dewy Lawrence

The bond that “Americaders” share is unique, and for motorcycle junkies, this festival is like Christmas.

“It’s like comic con or you know, anything like that you can think of. It’s the place to be,” said Joe Dicesare.

Saturday was the last day of the six day expo, but one rider whose love of motorcycles knows no distance.

Rika De Bruyn came all the way from South Africa this week to ride her bike in the Adirondack Region.

“Awesome landscape! We’ve been in the forest and I crossed in a ferry over Lake George yesterday,” De Bruyn said.

One of the major highlights of the day for “Americaders” is the chance demo the newest bikes and ride with a pack in a guided tour around Lake George.

“It’s just an opportunity to ride different bikes that you wouldn’t normally get to ride,” said Adam Caimi

One of the big talkers today was the “Harley Jumpstart,” Harley Davidson’s new addition for 2017. A rider experience trains you how to use a bike, but also includes surrounding screens to provide the feel of driving the open road.

Another hot ride is the “Slingshot,” made by Polaris. This vehicle looks like a car, but it is actually classified as a motorcycle, and the ladies love it.

“Motorcycles are a little scary. To be on two wheels putting on your lip gloss and watching the road can be a little scary so it’s easier for girls,” said Dawn Dicesare.

A concert series also began last night and on Saturday night seats will fill up as everyone comes out for Molly Hatchet. However, you don’t have to be an “Americader” to come to this event, as it is open to everyone.