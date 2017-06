(NEWS10) — Adam West, who rose to fame as the star of the “Batman” TV series in the 1960s has died at the age of 88, his family says.

The West Family posted a messaged to Facebook Saturday afternoon announcing that West passed away Friday night after a battle with leukemia.

“He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. There are no words to describe how much we’ll miss him. We know you’ll miss him too,” said the statement.