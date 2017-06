WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An employee at the Wilton Mall’s Trustco Bank has been arrested.

Cameron Hendrix is accused of stealing more than $3,000 while he worked at the bank.

Hendrix was charged with grand larceny and falisying business records.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says he made those incorrect entries to try and conceal his crime.

He’s been arraigned and released.