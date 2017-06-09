NEWS10 ABC in Albany, NY has an opening for a Sports Reporter MMJ. We are looking for a dynamic story teller who can deliver local sports and news stories in a unique and special way and on multiple platforms. The ideal candidate will look beyond the highlights and final score to tell compelling stories about athletes, coaches and fans. It is preferred the applicant has a track record of being involved in covering local sports and has the ability to get breaking news and sporting news online and on the air. The applicant must have strong writing and live presenting skills. In addition they will have a strong presence online and on social media. They also will become very active in the coverage of local sports in our area as well as familiar with the area’s news coverage. This is an excellent opportunity for someone who thrives in a very competitive environment.

How to Apply : All internal & external applicants must apply online @ www.nexstar.tv/careers. First time users must create an account then apply for this job and attach your resume. Background check required. A Nexstar Broadcasting Station. Equal Opportunity Employer.